Perez went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Twins. He also stole a base.

Perez batted second, which he's done in each of his last two starts, and responded with a strong game. The 24-year-old is still in a reserve role for the Tigers, though he's been playing well in his MLB debut, posting a .313/.353/.500 slash line across 16 at-bats. If Perez is able to earn more playing time at some point, his fantasy value would trend upward.