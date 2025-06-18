Perez went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Pirates.

Perez went deep for the second straight game, and he now has five home runs in just 18 contests total for the season. By comparison, the outfielder had nine long balls in 112 regular-season games last year. At his current pace, Perez will easily set a new career high in homers if he's able to stay healthy. He is also sporting a robust 1.057 OPS, giving the 25-year-old plenty of fantasy value at the moment.