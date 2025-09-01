Perez went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 10-8 loss to the Mets.

Perez launched a two-run home run in the third inning against New York southpaw Sean Manaea, his 12th long ball of the year, then added an RBI ground out in the eighth. The outfielder has already set a new career high in homers, and he needs just two more RBI to match the 37 RBI he tallied during the regular season as a rookie in 2024. Perez is most dangerous against lefties, as he's sporting a .979 OPS in those matchups this year, but he still has a respectable .719 OPS versus righties.