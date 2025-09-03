Perez went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 12-5 loss to the Mets.

Perez has started the series against New York by going 4-for-9 with a double, a home run and five RBI across two games. The 25-year-old outfielder is emerging as an effective offensive performer in his second MLB season with a .266/.323/.479 slash line across 79 contests overall, and he should continue to see regular playing time for the Tigers, giving him plenty of fantasy appeal the rest of the way.