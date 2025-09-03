Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Collects three hits Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perez went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 12-5 loss to the Mets.
Perez has started the series against New York by going 4-for-9 with a double, a home run and five RBI across two games. The 25-year-old outfielder is emerging as an effective offensive performer in his second MLB season with a .266/.323/.479 slash line across 79 contests overall, and he should continue to see regular playing time for the Tigers, giving him plenty of fantasy appeal the rest of the way.
More News
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Blasts off Monday•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Smashes 11th home run in return•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Beginning on bench Saturday•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Homers, swipes base Monday•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Stepping back into lineup•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Not ready to start Sunday•