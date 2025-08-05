Perez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 win over the Twins.

Perez hit his ninth home run of the season in the fifth inning, continuing his strong play as of late. The outfielder has gone 10-for-21 over his last six games with two home runs, two doubles, a triple and four RBI. Perez has also swiped two bases during the hot stretch, showing some nice fantasy versatility. The 25-year-old has been a bit up and down this year, though he seems to be trending upward recently, and he continues to see steady playing time in right field for a fairly reliable floor.