Perez went 2-for-3 in Saturday's loss to the Twins with a double and a stolen base.

Perez reached on an infield single in his first at-bat and stole second, but was left stranded. He would also reach second base in the bottom of the seventh, this time after a two-out double, but was again left hanging as Detroit's offense struggled to get anything going on the night. The two hits were the first of the season for the second baseman, though he also drew a walk and scored in the first game of the doubleheader.