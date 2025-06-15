Perez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Reds.

Perez launched his fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning against Cincinnati starter Wade Miley. Since making his season debut on May 27, the outfielder has been a potent offensive performer, as he's now batting .302 with a robust .968 OPS. While Perez's success Sunday came against a southpaw, he actually has reverse splits over the past three years, giving him some fantasy appeal no matter who is on the mound for the opponent.