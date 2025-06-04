Perez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Since returning from the injured list May 27 to make his season debut, Perez has now started in six of the Tigers' eight games, with both of his absences coming against left-handed starting pitchers. Though Perez has gotten off to a nice start with seven hits -- including two home runs and two doubles -- in 23 at-bats, his playing time versus right-handed pitching could become more sporadic after the Tigers welcomed Parker Meadows back from the IL this week. Meadows and Riley Greene should be locked into everyday roles in center field and left field, respectively, against right-handed pitching, which leaves Perez to contend with Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Torkelson and Colt Keith for one of three lineup spots at designated hitter, first base and in right field.