Perez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 13-1 win over the White Sox.

Perez has now appeared in six contests since coming off the injured list, and he's been an impact player with a .316 batting average, 1.087 OPS and two home runs. The outfielder had nine home runs all of last year across 112 regular-season games, so his current pace seems unsustainable, but fantasy managers should enjoy the power surge for however long it lasts.