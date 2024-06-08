Perez isn't in the Tigers' lineup Saturday versus Milwaukee.
Perez has gone 0-for-11 at the plate across his last three games, and the Tigers will now give him a chance to regroup. Justyn-Henry Malloy, Riley Greene and Akil Baddoo will start across the outfield while Perez sits.
More News
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Tallies three hits•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Absent from lineup•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Getting breather for series finale•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Triples twice, drives in four•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Sitting for series finale•