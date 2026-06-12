Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Pops seventh home run off bench

Appearing as a pinch hitter, Perez went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 11-0 win over the Twins.

Perez received a pinch-hit appearance against Minnesota catcher Alex Jackson in mop-up duty, and the former made the at-bat count with his seventh home run of the season. Five of those long balls have come in the last 13 games, though Perez is batting a modest .256 during the power surge and only .186 overall. The 26-year-old may struggle with consistency due to his low batting average, but he's providing fantasy value recently thanks to his ability to leave the yard.