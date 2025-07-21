Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Resting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
He will cede his usual spot in right field to Zach McKinstry, who will occupy the position while Colt Keith covers third base. Perez had started in each of the Tigers' three games over the weekend against the Rangers, going 2-for-10 with a walk and a run.
