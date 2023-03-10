site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Sent to Triple-A
Perez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Friday.
Perez was never going to crack the Opening Day roster, but a back injury he suffered prior to camp cinched it. When he's ready to play for Toledo, it will be his first taste of Triple-A.
