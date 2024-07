Perez isn't in the Tigers' lineup Saturday versus the Dodgers, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Although the switch-hitting Perez is batting .281 with a .742 OPS against lefties, he'll sit down Saturday against left-handed starter Justin Wrobleski. Justyn-Henry Malloy, Riley Greene and Ryan Vilade will start in the outfield from left to right while Perez rests.