Perez (foot) will start in right field and bat third in Monday's game against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Perez was removed from Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Angels after fouling a ball off his right foot, but he was fortunate to avoid any structural damage. The Tigers still held him out of the lineup for Sunday's 9-5 win while he contended with some bruising and swelling, but he's ready to go as Detroit kicks off a three-game set in Chicago on Monday. Perez has wielded a hot bat thus far in August, posting a 1.231 OPS through his first eight games of the month.

