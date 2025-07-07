Perez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Zach McKinstry will step in as the Tigers' right fielder Monday while Perez heads to the bench after starting in each of the last six games. Perez's season got off to a delayed start after he missed the first two months of the campaign due to a lumbar spine inflammation, but he's provided Detroit with another impact bat since making his return. Through 34 games, the 25-year-old has cobbled together a .261/.312/.539 slash line with seven home runs, one stolen base, 19 RBI and 19 runs.