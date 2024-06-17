McKinstry is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Atlanta.
He and Ryan Kreidler have split the starts at shortstop down the middle with four apiece since Javier Baez (back) went on the injured list. McKinstry has now been on the bench for all three contests versus lefties, as Atlanta is starting southpaw Max Fried on Monday.
