Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Activation coming Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager A.J. Hinch said that McKinstry (hip) will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list and be in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The 31-year-old has been sidelined nearly three weeks due to left hip inflammation but is ready to rejoin the Tigers after a three-game rehab assignment. McKinstry has yet to get his bat going this season with a .209/.261/.326 slash line in 46 plate appearances.
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