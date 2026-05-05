Manager A.J. Hinch said that McKinstry (hip) will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list and be in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined nearly three weeks due to left hip inflammation but is ready to rejoin the Tigers after a three-game rehab assignment. McKinstry has yet to get his bat going this season with a .209/.261/.326 slash line in 46 plate appearances.