Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Begins rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinstry (hip) went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Thursday in his first rehab game with Single-A Lakeland.
McKinstry has been cleared for game action after missing the past two weeks with left hip/abdominal inflammation. He didn't play a full game Thursday, and the Tigers likely want him to do that before he's activated, but McKinstry should return to Detroit's active roster soon.
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