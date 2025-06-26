McKinstry went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Athletics. He also stole a base, though he was caught stealing once as well.

McKinstry did a little bit of everything to help lead the Tigers to a comfortable win in the series finale. The utility player is having a nice season with a .277 batting average, .793 OPS and nine stolen bases across 73 games, though he has seen his playing time dip a bit recently with Colt Keith getting more run at third base. However, with the Athletics starting lefty Jeffrey Springs, the right-handed McKinstry got the nod over the left-handed Keith. That could be the arrangement moving forward, at least until Matt Vierling (shoulder) is able to return from the injured list.