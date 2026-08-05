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Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Gets aboard four times in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McKinstry went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Mariners.

This was McKinstry's fourth multi-hit effort over his last 12 games. The utility man has taken over as the Tigers' preferred right fielder versus right-handed pitchers since the team lost Kerry Carpenter (foot) and Matt Vierling (groin) to the injured list. In a utility role this year, McKinstry is batting .219 with a .624 OPS, four home runs, 23 RBI, 28 runs scored, 12 doubles, three triples and one stolen base on six attempts.

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