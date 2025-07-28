Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Getting night off vs. lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinstry is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
McKinstry will join fellow left-handed hitters Colt Keith and Kerry Carpenter on the bench while southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez takes the hill for Arizona. Andy Ibanez will fill in at third base in place of McKinstry, who had started in 15 of the Tigers' previous 16 contests.
More News
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Reaches twice, steals base Sunday•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Goes deep in lopsided loss•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Swipes two bases in loss•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Doubles twice, drives in run•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Goes deep in win•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Retreating to bench Sunday•