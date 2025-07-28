default-cbs-image
McKinstry is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

McKinstry will join fellow left-handed hitters Colt Keith and Kerry Carpenter on the bench while southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez takes the hill for Arizona. Andy Ibanez will fill in at third base in place of McKinstry, who had started in 15 of the Tigers' previous 16 contests.

