McKinstry will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Though he'll draw a start against southpaw Kris Bubic in the series finale, the left-handed-hitting McKinstry sat against a righty (MIchael Wacha) on Saturday and could be moving into more of a part-time role while the Tigers are close to full health in both the infield and outfield. McKinstry still owns a career-best .768 OPS on the season, but he finished May with an unremarkable .200/.289/.338 slash line to go with two home runs and one stolen base in 24 games.