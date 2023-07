McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Padres.

McKinstry hit his seventh home run of the season and second of the month in the fifth inning against San Diego starter Seth Lugo. The infielder continues to bat leadoff most days against righties, which was the case Friday, though he often hits the bench when a southpaw is on the mound. He's a cheaper option worth considering in daily formats on days he's in the lineup.