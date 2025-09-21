McKinstry went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta.

McKinstry appeared as a pinch hitter for Andy Ibanez in the sixth inning, and the former promptly launched his 12th home run of the season. The veteran utility player has been a surprising source of offense all year, as the 12 long balls are already a new career high, as are his 49 RBI. McKinstry is also sporting a .769 OPS through 138 games, which is well ahead of his career .679 mark.