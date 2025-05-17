McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

McKinstry hit his second home run of the season in the fourth inning against Toronto starter Bowden Francis. The infielder now has half as many long balls as he did during the 2024 regular season, and while he's not a huge power threat, he's been effective with a .286 batting average and .803 OPS through 41 games in 2025. Both of those figures would be new career highs for McKinstry.