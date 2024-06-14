Share Video

McKinstry is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Houston.

McKinstry will give way to the righty-hitting Ryan Kreidler at shortstop Friday despite right-hander Hunter Brown on the mound for the Astros. It'll be Kreidler's third start since Javier Baez (back) got injured, while McKinstry has only had two starts during that stretch.

