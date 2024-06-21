McKinstry is not part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.
After starting four of the Tigers' last five games at shortstop, McKinstry will yield to Ryan Kreidler on Friday. McKinstry has two hits in his last 23 at-bats and has struck out nine times during that span.
