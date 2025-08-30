Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinstry isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
McKinstry will sit down Saturday after making seven consecutive starts, going 7-for-24 with a homer, three RBI and four runs scored in the process. Trey Sweeney will take his place at shortstop and bat eighth.
More News
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Reaches three times in loss•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Sparks offense in win•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Sitting against right-hander•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Hits 10th home run Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Idle against lefty•