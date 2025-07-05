Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Knocks big homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's 2-1 win over the Guardians.
McKinstry has seen a more reliable, consistent role since the injury to Kerry Carpenter (hamstring), and he rewarded his team with what turned out to be the game-winning homer Friday. The 30-year-old McKinstry now has six home runs as part of a season in which he is slashing .289/.361/.462 with eight doubles and 26 RBI.
