default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McKinstry isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.

McKinstry has been on a tear since the start of June, slashing .325/.372/.525 with seven runs scored across 43 plate appearances. He'll get a chance to catch his breath Saturday, moving Javier Baez to third base while Trey Sweeney starts at shortstop.

More News