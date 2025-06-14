Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinstry isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.
McKinstry has been on a tear since the start of June, slashing .325/.372/.525 with seven runs scored across 43 plate appearances. He'll get a chance to catch his breath Saturday, moving Javier Baez to third base while Trey Sweeney starts at shortstop.
More News
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Tallies two hits, steal in win•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Swipes bag in loss•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Scores lone run Sunday•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Getting start at shortstop•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Resting up Saturday•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Leads offense with blast•