McKinstry (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

McKinstry is day-to-day will back stiffness, which resulted in him being scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's 12-2 win. He'll remain on the bench Wednesday, though even if fully healthy, the left-handed-hitting utility player might have sat anyway with southpaw Carlos Rodon on the bump for New York.