McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run in Sunday's loss to the Twins.

McKinstry tallied the Tigers' only extra base hit of the day with an RBI double in the third and later came around to score in the frame. He now has four RBI in his last two games but has been scuffling over the course of June, slashing just .167/.198/.256 with four extra base hits, eight RBI, sux runs and a 3:17 BB:K over 22 games.