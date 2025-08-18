Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Sitting against right-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinstry is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.
The left-handed-hitting McKinstry had started in each of the last four games while the Tigers faced right-handed pitchers, but he went just 2-for-15 during that stretch to bring his batting average down to .258 for the season. The Tigers will go up against another righty (Spencer Arrighetti) on Monday, but McKinstry will give up his spot in the lineup to Trey Sweeney, who draws the start at shortstop.
More News
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Hits 10th home run Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Idle against lefty•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Drives in four against Snakes•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Getting night off vs. lefty•
-
Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Reaches twice, steals base Sunday•