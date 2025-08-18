McKinstry is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

The left-handed-hitting McKinstry had started in each of the last four games while the Tigers faced right-handed pitchers, but he went just 2-for-15 during that stretch to bring his batting average down to .258 for the season. The Tigers will go up against another righty (Spencer Arrighetti) on Monday, but McKinstry will give up his spot in the lineup to Trey Sweeney, who draws the start at shortstop.