McKinstry isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Colorado.

McKinstry will get a breather Thursday evening after going 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored during a 10-2 win in Game 1. Riley Greene, Brewer Hicklen and Kerry Carpenter will start across the Tigers' outfield while McKinstry sits.

