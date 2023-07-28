McKinstry isn't in the Tigers' lineup Friday against Miami.
After going 2-for-8 with an RBI and a run scored across both games of Thursday's doubleheader, McKinstry will get a breather against lefty Braxton Garrett. McKinstry's absence opens up a spot for Zack Short to start at third base and bat ninth.
