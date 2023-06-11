McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

McKinstry extended the Tigers' lead to 5-2 with a two-run shot off Zac Gallen in the fourth inning. The 28-year-old McKinstry had been 0-for-15 over his last four games and just 4-for-37 (.108) in his previous 10. Still, McKinstry's ability to play all over the diamond has afforded him a regular role in Detroit. He's slashing .253/.354/.398 with five homers, 27 runs scored, 12 RBI and 10 steals through 197 plate appearances on the campaign.