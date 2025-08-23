McKinstry went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

McKinstry came a double shy of the cycle, highlighted by a solo homer that got the Tigers on the board in the third inning. It was a much-needed effort from the 30-year-old, who entered Friday mired in a 5-for-32 slump since his last homer on Aug. 6. For the season, he's slashing .265/.340/.455 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 58 runs scored and 19 steals across 424 plate appearances.