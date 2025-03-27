McKinstry isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
Left-hander Blake Snell will draw the start for Los Angeles on Thursday, so the lefty-hitting McKinstry will begin Opening Day on the bench. Andy Ibanez will draw the start at third base instead and bat leadoff.
