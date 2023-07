McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple and a run scored in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Royals.

McKinstry did his job from the leadoff spot, which is where he typically finds himself against righties. The return of Akil Baddoo earlier this month gives the Tigers another speedy, left-handed bat in the lineup, though McKinstry seems somewhat secure in the No. 1 spot. He's batting just .244 but has chipped in 12 stolen bases to provide some fantasy value in deeper formats.