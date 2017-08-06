Wilhelmsen was released by the Brewers on Saturday.

The 33-year-old was picked up by Milwaukee after being released by the Diamondbacks earlier this season, but struggled over 16 relief appearances at Triple-A Colorado Springs, racking up a 13.15 ERA and 2.62 WHIP. He will look to latch on with another organization in hopes of continuing his 2017 campaign, though it will likely be on a minor-league basis.