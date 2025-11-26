Pham revealed that he's played though plantar fasciitis since the second half of the 2023 season, Will Sammon, Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic report.

Pham said the foot issue first cropped up about one month after he was traded to the Diamondbacks at the 2023 deadline, and it has led to a lack of aggressiveness on the basepaths. The 37-year-old outfielder has only 12 steals on 18 attempts over the last two regular seasons. Pham believes his plantar fasciitis has been addressed after he underwent stem cell therapy earlier this offseason, and he is setting a goal of reaching 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases for his career. Given that he will turn 38 in March and sits at 149 homers and 131 steals, it is a lofty goal. Pham is a free agent after slashing .245/.330/.370 with the Pirates in 2025.