Cahill agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million major-league deal with the Pirates on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Cahill worked both in relief and as a starter with the Giants in 2020 and managed a respectable 3.24 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 25 innings. He struggled with his control as he surrendered 14 free passes, but also managed to punch out 31 hitters. Cahill should have the chance to earn a spot in the Pirates' rotation, though will still need to compete with Tyler Anderson, JT Brubaker, Cody Ponce and Will Crowe for the role.