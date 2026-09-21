The Twins will call up Sabato from Triple-A St. Paul prior to Monday's game against the Giants, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

A first-round pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, Sabato will receive his first promotion to the big leagues after slashing .273/.349/.528 with 25 home runs and a 41:119 BB:K over 113 games this season with Gwinnett. The 27-year-old could get regular reps at first base during the final week of the regular season in place of the struggling Royce Lewis.