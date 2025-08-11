Morris (forearm) struck out three and issued one walk while allowing no hits over two shutout innings Saturday after being reinstated from Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list.

Morris made his first appearance for St. Paul since June 19 after completing his recovery from a right forearm strain. The 23-year-old holds a 4.27 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 63:25 K:BB in 65.1 innings over his 14 starts with the Triple-A club this season.