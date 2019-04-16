Twins' Ben Rortvedt: Hot start at High-A
Rortvedt is hitting .321 with a home run and a .977 OPS through eight games at High-A Fort Myers.
The 21-year old 2016 second-round draft pick is a bit old for his level, but he could be a player to watch given Minnesota's lack of catching prospects in the minors. Rortvedt hit just .260 with five home runs and a .745 OPS between Low-A and High-A last season. However, he's show a good eye at the plate with a 10.7 walk rate and a 14.8 percent strikeout rate last season.
