Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rortvedt will sit for the second game in a row after he drew a rare start in the front end of Saturday's doubleheader loss to the Tigers, during which he struck out in both of his at-bats. The rookie is batting just .129 across 78 plate appearances this season, and he'll be bound for Triple-A St. Paul as soon as Mitch Garver (groin) is deemed ready to return from the 10-day injured list.