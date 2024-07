The Twins activated Stewart (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Stewart is finally ready to rejoin the Twins' bullpen after being sidelined since early May with right shoulder tendinitis. He's been a lockdown reliever for Minnesota when healthy, collecting a 0.66 ERA and 56:17 K:BB through 41 innings since the start of the 2023 season. Stewart will help out the Twins in high-leverage situations.