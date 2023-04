Stewart will be called up from Triple-A St. Paul by the Twins prior to Tuesday's game versus the Yankees, Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

Stewart, 31, hasn't pitched in the majors since 2019, having pitched in independent ball and had Tommy John surgery since then. He's regained his pre-op stuff and then some, though, striking out 17 of 35 batters faced at St. Paul while sitting in the upper-90s with his fastball, per Adams.