Manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday that Bailey (biceps) still hasn't resumed throwing, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Bailey was unable to make his second start of the season as a result of right biceps tendinitis, and it appears as though he'll spend more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list. Baldelli didn't say when the right-hander could begin throwing again. In his first start of the year, Bailey allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings as he earned a win against the Cardinals.